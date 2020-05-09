AMARAVATI: All the arrangements have been made to bring Telugu people stranded abroad due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Krishna District Collector Imtiaz said on Saturday. “The first Air India flight is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram Airport on Monday morning," he informed.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the district collector said that non-resident Indians (NRIs) of the state, presently stranded in Mumbai, will be returning to the state on Monday morning by Air India flight. The flight will take off from Mumbai and will land at Shamshabad Airport, Hyderabad en route before touching down at Gannavaram Airport on Monday morning, he said.

All the passengers, immediately on their arrival, will be medically screened in adherence to the medical protocol at the airport. They will be moved to quarantine centres where they have to spend 14 days, said Imtiaz.

He added that the state government has also arranged 1,200 paid quarantine rooms in different hotels and lodges to those who are not willing to stay in government quarantine centres.

Imtiaz said that all the passengers have to undergo COVID-19 tests after completing 14 days of quarantine. They will be sent home only if they test negative for coronavirus, said the district Collector.

A medical team besides sanitation staff will also be made available at paid quarantines. Police will continuously keep a watch on the people kept in paid quarantine rooms to ensure they stay put there.

