AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s quick response and his announcement of generous ex-gratia to the victims of the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy on Thursday is receiving appreciation even from opposition ranks.

Telugu Desam Party’s former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu hailed the timely efforts of the all the state government officials along with police and the district administration. TDP former legislator on Saturday visited the King George Hospital where the gas leak-affected victims are being treated. He met the victims and consoled them.

Speaking to the media later, Ramesh Babu appreciated Chief Minister YS Jagan’s announcement of compensation, covering all types of the victims. He said that the chief minister himself personally monitoring the situation from time to time is highly commendable. Babu said that the quick response and timely action taken by the state government to immediately shift the affected people to hospitals has saved many precious lives. He said that YS Jagan took everyone by surprise by announcing an ex gratia of Rs 1 Crore to kin of the deceased in the gas leak tragedy. Calling it a great decision, he said it would be remembered forever.

The TDP former MLA lashed out at all the opposition leaders who, he said, are resorting to cheap politics in an uncivilized manner during this crisis time.



BJP leaders Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, Vishnu Kumar Raju have already appreciated the chief minister for extending the Rs 1-Cr ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Kanna said that "he welcomes the Chief Minister's decision to extend Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the deceased in Vizag gas leak, on behalf of BJP Party"

Vishnukumar Raju said that announcing such a huge amount as ex-gratia is highly commendable.

