TIRUPATI: Upset over accomodation amid lockdown, migrant workers who are engaged at Lanco factory in Srikalahasti staged a protest demanding that the management must send them back to their native places.

Owing to the lockdown, they have been stuck at the factory. The workers alleged that they have not been provided food and other basic needs.

The migrant labourers also alleged that they were harassed by the aides of ex-Telugu Desam Party minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

The angry workers demanded that the arrangements should be made by the management of the company to sent them back to their villages.

