AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 43 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday morning, May 9, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 1,930. Till now, 887 people have completely recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 44 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the state. Currently, there are 999 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in COVID-19 designated hospitals.

The government has conducted testing on 8,388 samples out of which 43 tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours. About 45 people have recovered and were subsequently discharged while three deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours.

The state’s medical department released a health bulletin on Saturday morning with district-wise data on the number of positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 43 newly reported cases, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases with 16 while Chittoor reported 11 coronavirus positive cases. Kurnool registered six cases and five cases were reported in Visakhapatnam. These districts were followed by Anantapur with three new COVID-19 cases. Guntur district has recorded two positive cases.

Here is a look at the district-wise cases, reported from across the state till date: