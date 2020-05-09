AMARAVATI: The Centre has praised the Andhra Pradesh government's initiatives in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been monitoring the situation throughout the day. The health officials, village volunteers, and others are working round the clock to enforce preventive measures and effective treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A central team from the All India Institute Hygiene and Public Health (AIIHM & PH) visited Vijayawada on Friday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Teams headed by Dr. Madhumita Dhubey, Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, Dr. Babipaul, and Dr. Nandini Bhattacharya will tour Kurnool and Guntur districts. The central team had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Health KS Jawahar Reddy for 45 minutes. On this occasion, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar gave a PowerPoint presentation on how Andhra Pradesh government is combating the Coronavirus pandemic through a series of measures.

The central team lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh and observed that the testing was ramped up significantly in the state by utilising various applications. Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states where maximum COVID-19 tests are being conducted on people. The Centre asserted that the state is also following the best methods to test and quarantine most of the symptomatic cases.

The government is not leaving any stone unturned to test people at large as 85 per cent of cases could be asymptomatic. The Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts with an all-encompassing perspective to flatten the pandemic curve in the state.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has conducted a door-to-door survey to trace the novel coronavirus infected persons in three phases. A total of 48.58 lakhs have downloaded the Arogya Setu application, in the state. The authorities collected the information of every individual through MIS, MSS, Pharmacy, and other apps.

Doctors are being sent to treat patients at their places and high confidentiality is being maintained in this regard to pre-empt the patients facing a social stigma. The testing capacity has increased from 90 to 10,000 and 255 fever clinics were established in the containment zones.

Tests are being conducted through TrueNat, RTPCR, and Klia machines. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country conducting Klia tests. Strict measures are being taken across the red zones in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government is providing the best facilities to both the COVID-19 patients and for those who are in quarantine. There are 24 COVID-19 care centres in the state. The authorities are reacting to the complaints filed through the Incident Management System. Super Spreaders in the state have been identified through Network Transmission Analysis.

