CHITTOOR: Three persons were killed and one injured severely after a car, they were travelling in, overturned at Gundlaguttapalli in Pakala mandal of Chittoor on Saturday, May 9.



According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm as the speeding car heading to Mallannasagar in Siddipet from Chennai lost control and overturned.

Three of the four persons travelling in the car were killed at the spot, police said.

The injured person was rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

The deceased are Velu (27), Mani Balan (25) and Venugopal (69), all natives of Tamil Nadu.

