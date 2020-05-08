VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani said that out of the 554 patients being treated in various hospitals, 128 patients have been discharged today and sent home.

Speaking to the media on Friday about the health updates of the victims undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam, he said that the victims of the LG Polymers gas leak have recovered quickly due to the timely measures taken by the government. ''They are all stable and are being well taken care of by the doctors and medical professionals there,'' he said.

There are about 305 patients undergoing treatment in the King George Hospital, out which 52 are children. The rest are being treated in private hospitals.

The ex gratia amount announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be delivered soon, he said.

Alla Nani also spoke about the relief efforts taken by the AP government after the LG Polymers gas leak in RR Venkatapuram.

Recalling the way the district machinery had responded after they received information, the Deputy CM said that they had done commendable work. "Their timely action saved many lives,'' he said. '' They went to each house in the village and conducted relief operations,'' he said. Alla Nani who is also the Health Minister advised that no should attempt to go the accident site to until doctors and experts suggest so, he cautioned.

As per the latest update, over 60 per cent of the styrene vapour that leaked from a tank in LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, has polymerized so far and all chemical tanks in the plant are safe, District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday.

In a report submitted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a video conference, the Collector said it might take 18-24 hours for the remaining vapour to polymerise, a process to bring down the temperature below 20 degree Celcius where styrene remains in its original liquid form, and turn safe.

‘’All measures have been taken to plug the leak completely and experts are closely monitoring the situation which is under control," the Collector added.

