AMARAVATI/ VISAKHAPATNAM: People and leaders from all walks of life are hailing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's immediate response to the the LG Polymers gas leakage accident in Visakhapatnam, which occurred on Thursday. There has been a wide-spread praise for his timely announcement of ex gratia of Rs 1 Crore each to the families of those who died in the accident.

The Chief Minister on Thursday afternoon also announced compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs for those who are on ventilators, while patients who require hospitalisation and stay of two-three days will be provided Rs 1 Lakh, and patients who have been discharged after primary treatment will also get Rs 25,000.

All 15,000 people residing in the villages around the plant will be given Rs 10,000 each, he announced after visiting the victims in the hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The Opposition leaders and Left party leaders also appreciated CM YS Jagan for the ex gratia announcement and that for the compensation amount should be given to the patients when they are being discharged from the hospital.

The fact that the AP Government had announced the compensation within hours of the incident has been widely appreciated by everyone. Usually in these kind of accidents there is a delay while announcing ex gratia that too when it is a private organisation. However, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has acted in a different way unlike others, he conducted a review meeting at the place of the incident and announced the ex gratia within hours of the tragedy.

Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said the compensation package announced by CM YS Jagan, the way the police and district machinery timely response during the accident and the measures taken were highly commendable.

Vishaka West TDP MLA Pethakamsetti Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu (Gana Babu) also said that the compensation for the victims of the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident would be of much relief for them and requested that the company should be removed from residential area.

CPI National Secretary Narayana also expressed his happiness over the way the Chief Minister had responded to the tragedy and complimented him for the timely compensation package. ''The manner in which the victims were taken care of and the financial aid announced by the CM was truly commendable,'' Left Wing leaders K Ramakrishna and P Madhu said.

