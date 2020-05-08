VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday fined interim penalty of Rs 50 crore to the LG Polymers company saying “there appears to be a failure to comply with the said Rules and other statutory provisions” which resulted in gas leak killing 12 people and left 200 people sick in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh.

NGT has ordered the company management to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore at the the district collector's office in Visakhapatnam.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has set up a five-member panel headed by retired judge Seshayana Reddy to probe into the causes, which led to the leakage of gas from the chemical plant.

The committee comprises of Former VC Rama Chandra Murthy (Vice Chancellor of Andhra University), Professor Pulipati King, CPCB Member Secretary, head of NEERI in Vizag and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Director. This committee has to submit a detailed report, before May 18.

It has also issued notices to the Central Government, Central Pollution Control Board and AP state Pollution Control Board, LG Polymers on the gas leak tragedy and sought their response before May 18.

LG Polymers must take the responsibilities for styrene gas leak from the company, said NGT. It further added that it is a complete failure of the company to comply with the rules and safety measures.

The committee is to specifically report on:

The sequence of events In Vizag Gas leak

Persons who were responsible for the failure of company

Extent of damage caused to lives and environment including water, air, soil

Steps which needs to be taken for compensation to victims

Also Read: AP: Expert Committee Starts Detailed Investigation Over Vizag Gas Leak Accident