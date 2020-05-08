AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released Rs 30 crores towards ex-gratia announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the families of the victims of Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident. As per the chief minister’s announcement, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each will be paid to the kin of the deceased. A payment release order has been issued to this effect.

On Thursday, during his visit to Visakhapatnam to console the gas leak affected people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his anguish over the industrial tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those who had lost their lives in the incident.

The chief minister also announced graded compensation in a bid to support the affected people. Those who receive treatment on ventilators in hospitals will be given Rs 10 lakh, while patients who require a hospital stay of two or three days will be extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Those who have been discharged after primary treatment will also get an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000. This apart, all the 15,000 families residing in the affected villages around the plant will be given Rs 10,000 each.

So far, 12 persons have perished in the tragic styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant located at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. A few hundred others have been admitted to hospitals after inhaling the toxic gas. As AP’s Deputy Chief Minister Aalla Nani announced on Friday, about 128 of those gas leak-affected victims were discharged after treatment at King George Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

