VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the rescue measures being undertaken in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. He gathered information from LG Polymers regarding the causes of the leakage of chemical gas, rescue measures being undertaken and instructed the authorities to ensure the safety of the people.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the state government is serious about the accident and stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

The minister said that the situation is normal and villagers will be allowed after ensuring the place is 100 per cent safe to live in.

After meeting with LG Polymers representatives and experts, he said that they had reviewed the current situation of the tanks where the gas leakage had occurred. The temperature of the tank is below 120°C and some chemicals are used to reduce the temperature completely and now experts are working to reduce the temperatures.

Within 48 hours, normalcy will be restored, he assured, adding, there is no danger as the styrene gas will not be in air for longer time and it will be surfaced on the ground.

The IT minister added that 86 companies in the state have been identified and will be allowed to function after inspecting all the security standards.

