AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to immediately release Rs one crore ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy.

The CM held a review meeting through video conferencing with state officials over the Visakhapatnam gas leak accident. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni, Vizag Collector Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner RK Meena.

Vizag Collector briefed the CM over the measures taken to contain the gas leak from the LG polymers company. He said that 60 per cent of the styrene chemical in the tanker is polymerized and the remaining 40 per cent is also being polymerized.

"All chemical tanks in the company are safe now, and the situation is now completely under control," said CS Neelam Sahni. A high-powered committee will soon probe into the accident, she added.

After listening to the bureaucrats, CM YS Jagan instructed the officials to completely utilise raw materials and other chemicals in the the company by seeking the help of engineers. He ordered them to carry out a detailed probe into the issue and come up with the appropriate action plan.

He asked the Pollution Prevention Council to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed for complaints on pollutants and reducing the pollution level in the environment.

YS Jagan ordered the officials to prepare a list of companies which are using similar toxins and are situated near to residential areas, while asking officials to look into the possibilities of shifting such plants in view of citizens safety.

