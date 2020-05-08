AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 54 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday morning, May 8, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 1,887. Till now, 842 people have completely recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 41 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the state. Currently, there are 1,004 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in COVID-19 designated hospitals.

The government has conducted testing on 7,320 samples out of which 54 tested positive COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The state’s medical department released a health bulletin on Friday morning with district-wise report on the number of positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 54 newly reported cases, Anantapur has reported the highest number of cases with 16. While Visakhapatnam reported 11 coronavirus positive cases, nine cases were reported in West Godavari district, followed by Kurnool district with seven new COVID-19 cases.

Krishna district has recorded six positive cases and three cases were reported in Chittoor. Guntur and Vizianagaram have reported one COVID-19 case each.

Have a look at the district-wise cases, reported from across the state till date: