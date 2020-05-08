AMARAVATI:The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted a five-member High-Power Committee to probe the leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymer plant at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on Thursday,

As per reports a GO was issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to this effect. As per the orders the committee will be headed by Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (EFS and T department) and the members will include Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Vinay Chand -Visakhapatnam district collector, RK Meena -Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police as members and Vivek Yadav Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board as member convenor.

The committee will enquire into the reasons for the leakage, and whether the company had adhered to safety protocols.

It will study if there are any long-term effects of the gas leakage on the surrounding villages.

The committee will recommend the proposed action to be taken against the industrial unit in case of any negligence, that led to gas leakage.

Further, the committee will suggest measures to be taken by industry units, including safety audits, to prevent such mishaps in the future, and in case, there are any observations and suggestions for all similar industrial plants, they will be included in the report.

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has been directed to provide assistance to the committee in preparing the report.

The High-Power Committee will submit its final report within one month.

Meanwhile an expert committee headed by Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Karikal Valaven has started a detailed inquiry over the Visakhapatnam LG Polymer gas leak accident.

The gas leak had left 12 people dead and more than 200 people ill after they inhaled the styrene gas. The people were staying in the RR Venkatapuram village and four other villages in the vicinity of the LG Polymers chemical plant near Visakhapatnam.

