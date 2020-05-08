VISAKHAPATNAM: An expert committee headed by Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Karikal Valaven has started a detailed inquiry over the Visakhapatnam LG Polymer gas leak accident. The gas leak had left 12 people dead and more than 200 people sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas. The people were staying in the RR Venkatapuram village and four other villages in the vicinity of the LG Polymers chemical plant near Visakhapatnam.

The expert committee consists of Pollution Control Board Chairman, Director of Factories, expert from HPCL company and faculty from the Andhra University and the Institute of Petroleum.

The committee will investigate into the causes, which led to the leakage of gas from the chemical plant. As part of the investigation, the expert committee will first inspect the LG Polymer company and verify the details

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1-crore to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy.

Chief Minister assured the kin of deceased family to provide employment in the same LG polymers company, after it gets shifted, and he also instructed the District Collector to look into the issue. YS Jagan has also instructed the state officials to provide all the free medical support to all the victims.

YS Jagan has also announced Rs 25,000 financial aid to those who had received primary care treatment,Rs one lakh to victims who were hospitalized for two or more days. In addition, Rs 10-lakh compensation will be given to patients who are on ventilators for treatment.

