AMARAVATI: Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, on Thursday issued orders stating that all the medical expenses of the Visakhapatnam gas leak victims would be borne by YSR Aarogyasri Trust. The senior AP health department official released a press note to this effect after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the victims of free medical treatment during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Now, the victims can get free medical services from any of the recognised private hospitals in Visakhaptnam or any other hospitals located in areas affected by gas leakage from LG Polymers plant. Similarly, the victims can also get treatment in all the private hospitals, whether they are affiliated or non-affiliated to Arogya Sree.

YSR Aarogyasri Trust officials have already passed on this information to all the private hospitals, asking them to treat the gas leak victims just by taking the photo copy of their Aadhar Card or any other ID proof. Thereafter, the hospitals can get the treatment charges reimbursed from YSR Aarogyasri Trust by forwarding the hospital treatment bills of the victims.

The State government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken this decision to pre-empt any possibility of delay or inconvenience in treatment of the victims.

