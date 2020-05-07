Also Read: LG Polymers Gas Leak: What Exactly Is Styrene And How Is The Gas Harmful?

According to the residents of the area, the gas leak tragedy is said to have happened around 2 am when people were still in their sleep. Over six persons died and several hundreds of people fell ill due to the massive gas leakage. A large of people were feared trapped in their homes.

A National Disaster Response Force was pressed into the service. Hundreds of unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties were brought to the King George Hospital in the city. Children and elderly were most affected.

It is being said that Styrene gas, a key component in the manufacturing of polymer, has leaked from the plant. But as soon as the gas leakage was noticed, the plant authorities rang the siren to alert the people in the neighbourhood and informed the police.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Visakhapatnam district collector Vinay Chand and found out details. He ordered rescue and relief measures to be taken up on a war-footing and also safety steps to be put in place in localities affected by the gas leak.

CM YS Jagan is set to reach Visakhapatnam by helicopter around 11:45 AM and first meet the AP Polymers gas leak victims undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Also Read: LG Polymers Gas Leak: AP CM YS Jagan Rushing To Vizag To Meet Victims

Also Read: 3 Killed In LG Polymers Gas Leak Tragedy in Visakhapatnam