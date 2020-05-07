VISHAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, at least eight people, including a child, have been killed with over 800 rushed to various hospitals after a poisonous gas leaked from the LG Polymer chemical plant here at Gopalapatnam.

As soon as the news came in, Indian sports fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected in the Vizag gas leak incident.

Sportspersons who extended the grief over the tragedy includes Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.

Badminton star and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal also tweeted about the same.

