VISAKHAPATNAM: Gopalapatnam Police on Thursday filed a criminal case against the management of LG Polymer Company following the gas leak tragedy that killed 11 people and left 200 people sick.

The poisonous gas was reportedly leaked due to negligence of the chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram of Gopalapatnam here early morning today.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Gopalapatnam Village Revenue Officer (VRO) MV Subba Rao in Gopalapatnam police station. Police registered a case under sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338, 304 of Indian Penal Court (IPC) and started looking into the matter.

According to IPC, Section 278 of the IPC pertains to making atmosphere noxious to health, Section 284 for negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance, Section 285 pertains to negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, Section 337 for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and Section 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

The YSRCP government has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the mishap and said that it will take appropriate and definite action after receiving the inquiry report. The gas leak had its impact in a radius of about 3 km.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1-crore to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy. YS Jagan expressed his grief over the tragic deaths in the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister has also instructed the state officials to provide all the free medical support to all the victims.

