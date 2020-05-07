VISAKHAPATNAM: Tollywood celebrities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Mahesh Babu, have reacted to the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy.
Eight persons, including a six-year-old girl, died after a poisonous gas was leaked at LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam here at 4 am early Thursday. At least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing.
The gas leak has been contained and the affected villages have been evacuated.
Megastar Chiranjeevi in a tweet said that the incident has deeply moved him and he expressed grief. He also said that all concerned authorities should take utmost care while opening industries after the lockdown.
Mahesh Babu called the gas leak tragedy news heart-wrenching and offered condolences and strength to the bereaved families.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh said, "So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people."
Actor Nivetha Thomas said, “So deeply saddened and shocked by this distressing incident of gas leak in Vizag! I hope that the cause is swiftly found and analysed. Prayers to all the affected people and their families in the vicinity.”
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia offered prayers for speedy recovery of affected victims.
Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, “Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak.”
Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra tweeted, "Oh my god .. when is #2020 going to end? Horror upon horror .. condolences & prayers for the families who lost dear ones #vizaggasleak".
Nikhil Siddharth tweeted, “VIZAG… The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carrying it… Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH…. Stay Strong we are all praying for you.”
Sandeep Kishan said he woke up hearing the news of the tragedy. “Woke up to some really disturbing news…praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak…..,” he tweeted.
Also Read: LG Polymers Gas Leak: What Exactly Is Styrene Gas And How Harmful Is It?
Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy Kills Several Animals