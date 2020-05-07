VISAKHAPATNAM: Tollywood celebrities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Mahesh Babu, have reacted to the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy.

Eight persons, including a six-year-old girl, died after a poisonous gas was leaked at LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam here at 4 am early Thursday. At least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing.

The gas leak has been contained and the affected villages have been evacuated.

Megastar Chiranjeevi in a tweet said that the incident has deeply moved him and he expressed grief. He also said that all concerned authorities should take utmost care while opening industries after the lockdown.