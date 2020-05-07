VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1-crore to the kin of the deceased in the Vizag Polymers gas leak tragedy. Speaking after visiting the hospitalized victims in King George Hospital here, the chief minister announced Rs 25,000 financial aid to those who had received primary care treatment while granting Rs one lakh to victims who got hospitalized and get treatment for two or more days. Also, a Rs 10-lakh compensation will be given to patients who will be on ventilator treatment. The chief minister expressed his grief over the tragic deaths in the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Along with this, Rs 10,000 will be given to around 15,000 families in the villages that were affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers Factory. The AP government will also provide free medical treatment to all the victims.

The chief minister said that the state government has ordered a detailed inquiry into the mishap and will take appropriate and definite action after receiving the inquiry report. The gas leak had its impact in a radius of about 3 km, he said.

YS Jagan appreciated the timely efforts of the police and the district administration for effectively coordinating and quickly shifting the gas-leak affected people to hospitals thus saving the lives of 347 persons. The hospitalized victims are recovering from the illness with the use of ventilators, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier came down to Visakhapatnam in a helicopter and made a visit to the King George Hospital where the gas leak-affected victims are being treated. While consoling them, he assured them of all the help form the government besides asking them to not panic. He also enquired with the hospital authorities about the medical facilities being provided to them there.

The chief minister instructed the officials to provide all the medical support to the victims. He also personally spoke to the victims and tried to elicit details of the tragic accident.

Nine persons, including a six-year-old girl, died and several more fell sick in the pre-dawn poisonous gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram of Gopalapatnam here at 4 am early Thursday.

Even as Chief Minister YS Jagan geared up the district administration to go full swing with rescue and relief measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the AP CM in the morning and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

Also Read: AP Industries Minister Promises Probe Into Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy