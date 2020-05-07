VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that a probe would be initiated into the gas leak tragedy which happened on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to Sakshi TV on Thursday, he said, "They will have to explain exactly what sort of protocols were followed, and what were not followed as it was shut down for 42 days due to the COVID -19 lockdown,'' he said. '' Accordingly, criminal action will be initiated,'' Goutham Reddy said. The Minister also said that the gas at the LG Polymers chemical plant has been neutralised, and the situation is now under control.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, RK Meena also said that a FIR would be registered against the company. He said that the NDRF team had reached the spot on time and the gas has been neutralised.

The Industries Minister said that district machinery had immediately responded after being alerted about the gas leak and swung into action to handle the incident. He also urged the affected families to be brave and assured them that the victims would be given the best of treatment. The Minister further said that the Government would take care of the welfare of the victims.

Goutham Reddy advised the Collector of Visakhapatnam V Vinay Chand,to look after the needs of the people who have left their homes as a result of the gas leak. He also instructed Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Karikala Valavan, to take action and ensure effective cooperation with the district administration to see to that the situation is brought under complete control.

The Minister said that the government machinery was working hard to assist everyone and commended them for immediately evacuating the local people away from the site of the gas leak, thus saving many lives.