AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday said that eight people have died in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident out of which two were accidents. The leak was contained and the situation was brought under control by 5.30 am infusing neutralisers in and around the plant, he said.

Speaking to media today regarding the incident, the DGP said that the leak took place around 3.30 pm.

At least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing, the DGP said.

Sawang said that police received a call on 100 and informed 'Rakshak' mobile police, who have reached the spot within 10 minutes after being informed. After inspecting the situation, they called for additional force along with fire service and two QRT teams along with ambulances were sent to the spot to evacuate people from villages, he said.

He said police broke open doors and rescued people locked in their houses as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams also quickly reached the affected villages for rescue operations by 6.30 am.

Sawang said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also reviewing the situation continuously over the rescue operations, medical requirements. The CM has ordered for a detailed inquiry and probe is underway, he said.

Primary investigation revealed the company had neutraliser in its plant but failed to use it properly while adding that the leaked styrene gas is not too dangerous, said the DGP.

He said currently, the concern of AP police department is evacuation, medical treatment, control and containment of the gas leakage.

