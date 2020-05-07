VISAKHAPTANAM: In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. He has assured all help and support to the public.
He also spoke to officials of MHA(Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the present situation.
‘’I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,’’ he tweeted.
It is reported that he has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM today as per a release from the Prime Minister's Office.
Meanwhile the Chief Minister will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated at around 11:45AM. He is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.
