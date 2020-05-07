VISAKHAPATNAM: At least 6 persons, including a minor were reported dead in a gas leak in the LG Polymers Gas Leak chemical unit near Naiduthota area at Gopalapatnam,Visakhapatnam, in the early hours of Thursday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot and efforts underway to plug the leak were successful and the gas leak has been contained.

Gas has been neutralised and luckily the ,aximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km however the smell was prevalent in 2-2.5 km.

Around 27 persons are involved in the relief and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF along with experts in dealing with industrial leakage. 80 to 90 percent evacuation is complete.

People living in the in five surrounding villages, within a three km radius, have been completed evacuated.

G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures and also spoke to Home Secretary and requested him to provide required aid.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Avanti Srinivas Kurasala Kanna Babu are in Vizag and are supervising rescue operations in coordination with the local district machinery.

Local MLAs , public representatives in the region have come forward to help in the rescue operations.

