VISAKHAPATNAM: At least 6 persons, including a minor were reported dead in a gas leak in the LG Polymers Gas Leak chemical unit near Naiduthota area at Gopalapatnam,Visakhapatnam, in the early hours of Thursday.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot and efforts underway to plug the leak were successful and the gas leak has been contained.
Gas has been neutralised and luckily the ,aximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km however the smell was prevalent in 2-2.5 km.
Around 27 persons are involved in the relief and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF along with experts in dealing with industrial leakage. 80 to 90 percent evacuation is complete.
People living in the in five surrounding villages, within a three km radius, have been completed evacuated.
G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures and also spoke to Home Secretary and requested him to provide required aid.
Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Avanti Srinivas Kurasala Kanna Babu are in Vizag and are supervising rescue operations in coordination with the local district machinery.
Local MLAs , public representatives in the region have come forward to help in the rescue operations.
Hundreds of people including women, children and senior citizens have been rushed for treatment to King George Hospital and various other hospitals in Visakhapatnam for treatment after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.
Eyewitness said that many people including children women, were found lying unconscious on the ground after coming out of their houses.
Animals, birds and livestock were found lying dead in the surrounding areas, after they inhaled the poisonous gas.
Trees in the surrounding areas have completely dried up due to the gas.
Police, ambulances, and fire tenders have been rushed to the area to assist in rescue operations. Private ambulances were also pressed into service to ferry victims.
Local youth came forward to help victims who were unable to walk and were seen taking to them hospitals in autos and bikes.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.
The Chief Minister will leave for Vizag and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated at around 11:45AM. He is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.
