AMARAVATI: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday directed officials to began evaluation of inter exams from May 11. The evaluation of inter exam papers will be begin in Orange and Green zones from May 11 and evaluation process will start in Red zones after easing lockdown in the state, he said.

He held a video-conference with Intermediate board officials at secretariat on Thursday.

He mentioned that the evaluation process will be undertaken adhering to the guidelines set up by Centre and the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the state, a total of 10,64,442 students have appeared for Intermediate Exams held in March. Of them, 5,46,162 students have attended for Intermediate first year exams while 5,18,280 students have appeared for second year exams.

The evaluation centres will be set up in every district of the state and separate building will be used for the exam papers evaluation process and also directed officials to provide accommodation and food to the evaluators till the completion of evaluation process.

He also said that the evaluators will be divided into two shifts to reduce the congestion in the halls. The first shift begins at 8 am and will end at 1 pm and the second shift starts at 1pm and will continue till 6 pm.

Masks, hand sanitizers will be provided to the evaluators and the evaluation process has to be done by maintaining physical distance among the evaluators, he said.

