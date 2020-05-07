VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to reach Visakhapatnam by helicopter around 11:45 AM and first meet the AP Polymers gas leak victims undergoing treatment at various hospitals. After meeting the victims he will meet officials and Ministers to discuss measures to be taken there.

He had earlier spoken to Visakhapatnam district collector Vinay Chand and ordered rescue and relief measures to be taken up on a war-footing and also safety steps to be put in place in localities affected by the gas leak.

At least three persons including a child were killed while scores of others fell ill following leakage of toxic gas from LG Polymers chemical factory located in RR Venkatapuram under the Gopalapatnam limits here on Thursday early morning.

Also Read: 3 Killed In LG Polymers Gas Leak Tragedy in Visakhapatnam