Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday said that eight people have died in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident out of which two were accidents. The leak was contained and the situation was brought under control by 5.30 am infusing neutralisers in and around the plant, he said. Speaking to media today regarding the incident, the DGP said that the leak took place around 3.30 pm.

At least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing, the DGP said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has personally met the victims of Vizag Polymers gas leak, who were undergoing treatment at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam assured them all possible help from the state government.