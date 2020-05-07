VISAKHAPATNAM: With reports doing rounds claiming second leak at the Visakhapatnam chemical plant, Andhra Pradesh police rubbished reports calling it "false" and categorically denied saying "there is NO second leak".
Refuting such claims, AP police tagging a report tweeted, “Reports of a second leak at #LGPolymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak."
Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday said that eight people have died in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident out of which two were accidents. The leak was contained and the situation was brought under control by 5.30 am infusing neutralisers in and around the plant, he said. Speaking to media today regarding the incident, the DGP said that the leak took place around 3.30 pm.
At least 246 people are undergoing treatment and rest were discharged, while 20 were kept on ventilators due to difficulty in breathing, the DGP said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has personally met the victims of Vizag Polymers gas leak, who were undergoing treatment at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam assured them all possible help from the state government.