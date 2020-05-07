AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases till Thursday morning, May 7, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 1,833. Till now, 780 people have completely recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 38 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the state.

The government has conducted testing on 8,087 samples out of which 56 tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,015 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in COVID-19 designated hospitals.

The state’s medical department released a health bulletin on Thursday morning with district-wise report on the number of positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 56 newly reported cases, Krishna has reported the highest number of cases with 16. While Guntur reported 10 coronavirus positive cases, seven cases were reported each in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts, followed by Kadapa with six new COVD-19 cases.

Nellore has recorded four positive cases and Anantapur and Vizianagaram have reported three COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Have a look at the district-wise cases, reported from across the state till date: