VISAKHAPATNAM: At least six persons including a child were killed while over 200 others fell sick following leakage of toxic gas from LG Polymers chemical factory located in RR Venkatapuram under the Gopalapatnam limits here on Thursday early morning.

The tragedy is said to have happened around 4 am when people were still in their sleep. The poisonous gas that leaked from the plant is reported to have affected people in a radius of close to three kilometres.

The leakage from the polymer plant was realised after residents in the neighbourhood began experiencing skin rashes, burning sensation in the eyes, breathlessness and vomiting.

This created panic even as people began running helter-skelter unable to understand why this has happened. In the process, some of them fell unconscious on the road after inhaling the toxic gas emanating from the polymer plant. It is learnt that the mishap occurred when the factory staff were prepping up the plant for resumption of its production after being closed for over 45 days due to the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown.

It is being said that Styrene gas, a key component in the manufacturing of polymer, has leaked from the plant. But as soon as the gas leakage was noticed, the plant authorities rang the siren to alert the people in the neighbourhood and informed the police.

As reports last came in, the police along with district authorities are in the process of evacuating people from their homes to safer places. About 15 persons who fell seriously ill were shifted to the King George Hospital and other hospitals in Visakhapatnam. Most of the affected people are children and women.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Visakhapatnam district collector Vinay Chand and found out details. He ordered rescue and relief measures to be taken up on a war-footing and also safety steps to be put in place in localities affected by the gas leak.

