SRIKALAHASTI: Fearing the spread of COVID-19, a house owner forcibly made a coronavirus recovered lady to vacate her residence in n apartment in Srikalahasti.

A woman who was working as an attendant in the Srikalahasti Tahasildar office has had been infected with COVID-19 virus and was admitted in a government-run hospital. After being fully recovered, she was discharged from the hospital and returned to her rented home. But her owner prevented from entering her house by locking the house. He even forced her to vacate her house immediately.

After getting to know about her condition the Srikalahasti Tahsildar arranged accommodation for her to stay elsewhere. Even after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a passionate appeal to the masses, urging them not to treat the COVID-19 patients as untouchables some people are still treating the COVID-19 patients and recovered persons as untouchables with a fear that they might get infected with the virus.

