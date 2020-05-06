AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday, that housing site pattas will be distributed to 27 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the state on the 8th of July. The new date for distribution of the house site pattas was effected due to the state government currently engaged over preventive measures being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during a video conference held with District Collectors and SPs, the Chief Minister said that apart from the eligible beneficiaries if there are any more people left in the list, they would also be given an opportunity later. He instructed District Collectors to have the list of beneficiaries displayed in the Village Secretariats after 15 days.

While discussing the program details, YS Jagan clearly stated that the beneficiary lists should be displayed in Village and Ward Secretariats. ''Only those who are eligible for this scheme should be given the housing pattas. If need be we should acquire news lands for the scheme and go ahead. No one should feel they have been denied housing sites or wronged. We should not get a bad name where even one eligible person was denied land,'' he said. '' Land should be given to even those who have not voted for me. We are not going to discriminate against anyone. In the meantime let us complete the pending works to get this scheme started,'' YS Jagan said.

''List of beneficiaries and their eligibility details should also be displayed. If you do not have the beneficiary's name, the details of who can apply should be given. The lists should be ready and displayed for the social audit, which will be held from May 6 to 21. After 15 days, the confirmed list should be displayed before June 7 for final verification, he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting over the state's COVID-19 preventive measures being undertaken, way ahead for agriculture during the kharif season, drinking water, programs under Nadu-Nedu scheme, housing construction, distribution of housing sites for the poor and the employment guarantee programs. The meeting was held at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli.

