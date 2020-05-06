AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh which is already ranked first in the country in conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests, has achieved another first by recording the highest recovery rate in the country.

In the past 14 hours, 140 people have recovered from the dreaded disease and were discharged from hospitals. With this, a total of 729 people have so far recovered from coronavirus in the state and were sent back home.

District-wise COVID-19 recovered /discharged patients in the past 24 hours:

Krishna : 61

Kurnool: 39

Chittoor: 20

Anantapur: 10

East Godavari: 4

Prakasam : 2

West Godavari : 2

Kadapa : 1

Guntur: 1

The discharge rate in AP is higher than the country's average recovery rate. Similarly, the number of new cases is also gradually decreasing in the state. Last week, around 80 cases were reported on a daily basis. It came down to 60 cases a day this week.



For the past 24 hours, the AP government conducted tests on 7,782 samples out of which 60 tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 1,41,272 were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

