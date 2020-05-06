AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting on measures being enforced in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. The chief minister on this occasion focused on the issue of migrant labourers from Andhra Pradesh, stranded in other states, and instructed the authorities on the measures to be taken for their evacuation.

The officials at the meeting briefed the chief minister with the details of various flights evacuating people of the state from abroad. These flights would arrive in Visakhaptnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports, they informed. Those arriving by these flights will be screened medically and then quarantined in accordance with the guidelines before they will be sent back to their native places, the authorities said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan was also informed that these foreign returnees would be categorized based on the severity of coronavirus in the countries they are coming from. The chief minister, in this context, ordered special focus by the officials on the quality of facilities at the quarantine centres for all those arriving into the state from Gulf countries.

The officials informed YS Jagan that more than 1,000 migrant labourers, stranded in Thane of Maharashtra, have reached Guntakal by a special train on Wednesday and all requisite tests are being conducted on them.

About nine check posts are being set up across the borders in the state in view of lockdown, the officials said.

Speaking about the migrant workers issue, the chief minister made some key observations: "We should be generous towards the migrant labourers who will also be provided food and shelter. If they wish to go for work, cooperate with them and necessary travel arrangements should be made if migrant workers want to go to their native states and all the expenses will be borne by the state. These migrants will also be given Rs 500 each towards incidental expenses during their travel to their native place,"

Officials informed the chief minister that they are following strict protocol in discharging the COVID-19 patients. Those discharged were allowed to go home only after they tested negative in two consecutive tests.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials that they should be accessible to the farmers at all times and respond immediately to their problems across the state.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Special Chief Secretary of Medical Department Jawahar Reddy.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Launches ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ With Rs 10,000 Payments