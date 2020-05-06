AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday morning, May 6, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 1,777. Until now, 729 people have completely recovered and were discharged from hospitals. For the past 24 hours, the AP government conducted tests on 7,782 samples out of which 60 tested positive for the coronavirus.



36 people have died due to the virus in the state. Currently, there are 1,012 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The state’s medical department released a health bulletin on Wednesday morning with a district-wise report on the number of positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 60 newly reported cases, Kurnool continues to maintain a worrisome trend with the highest number of cases at 17. While Krishna district reported 14 coronavirus positive cases, 12 cases were registered in Guntur, followed by Vishakapatnam with 2 new COVD-19 cases. East Godavari and Kadapa has reported one case each respectively. Along with these, COVID-19 case related to other states like Karnataka and Gujarat has also been reported, 12 cases related to Gujarat has been reported. While one case related to Karnataka person, was also reported in AP.

Have a look at the Table of district-wise cases reported from across the state till date: