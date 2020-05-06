AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday announced the tentative schedule for Common Entrance Tests, including the EAMCET.

APSCHE Chairman Prof. Krishna Kumar announced the extension of the last date of applying for all the common entrance tests in the state till May 20.

As per new schedule, AP EAMCET would be held from July 27 to July 31. Meanwhile, ECET is scheduled on July 24 and ICET will be conducted on July 25. The PGCET would be held from August 2 to 4. EdCET would be conducted on August 5 and LAWCET is scheduled on August 6.

All these Common Entrance Tests in the state were earlier postponed due to the nationwide lockdown.

