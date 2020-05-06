AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is planning to appoint a third joint collector in all districts to take care of the agriculture, health and education issues in the districts.

Speaking during a review meeting held at the Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday about the agricultural scenario ahead of the kharif season, the Chief Minister said that agriculture, health and education are top priorities of the state government and district collectors should put their heart and mind while handling these important subjects.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be inaugurated on May 30 to help farmers sell their produce and function as the nodal body for agriculture sector.

Proposed agriculture advisory boards would be in place much earlier to advice farmers on latest farming techniques, he said.

Agriculture assistants at village secretariats would be sending daily market intelligence reports to the collectors who will be updating them on regular basis to provide remunerative price to farmers’ produce through market intervention.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed, during the meeting, a host of other aspects including state's COVID-19 preventive measures,drinking water supply, initiatives being taken as part of Nadu-Nedu scheme, housing construction, employment guarantee programmes and the distribution of house sites for the poor.

