AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arranged nine special trains to get back the Telugu migrant workers who were stranded in other states due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. As a part of this 1,100 migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai reached Guntakal railway station on Wednesday, through special train run by AP state government.

With the initiative of state government to bring back migrant workers, the Railway Department has run a 24-bogie special train from Mumbai to Guntakal. The train left to Mumbai on Tuesday night and reached Guntakal today morning.

Out of the 1,100 migrant workers, most of them belong to Uravakonda town in Anantapur district. The AP government has arranged train tickets, food, and other facilities to the migrant workers. All the passengers will be medically screened following the protocol, and then they will be sent to quarantine centres in the state. The migrant workers thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing them back safely to the state.

