AMARAVATI: Pressing ahead with its steely resolve to abolish alcohol from the state in a phased manner, the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hiked the prices of liquor once again by another 50 per cent. Incidentally, the latest hike comes only a day after imposing a 25 per cent hike after shops were reopened as part of relaxations announced by the Centre from the ongoing lockdown.With this, liquor gets costlier by 75 % in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the steep increase in liquor rates is to 'discourage' people from alcohol consumption and thereby safeguard their health and their families as well. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.

As part of its measures to tighten the rules, the state government has also decided to reduce the business hours for liquor outlets. The liquor and wine shops will now be allowed to open only 12 noon as against the earlier time of 11 am. From noon, they will be allowed to do business only till 7 pm.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also reportedly directed the authorities to close down 15 percent of the retail liquor shops by this month end.

Meanwhile, a mad rush was witnessed at many liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh on Monday as soon as the outlets were opened as part of lockdown relaxations. Chaotic scenes were also seen at some places as people scrambled for their share of liquor outside wine shops, flouting lockdown norms including physical or social distancing. Of the 3,500 shops in the state, only about 313 were opened till noon in various districts according to a report prepared by the Excise Department.

