AMARAVATI: Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh will get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme on May 6.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme to benefit fishermen during off season ban which began from April 15 to June 15 every year on marine fishing and also lack of work amid lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be credited into bank accounts of 1,32,332 fishermen in the state on Wednesday.

Earlier, the amount was Rs 4,000. Now, the YSRCP government has enhanced the amount to Rs 10,000 which will be credited to all sea going fishermen.

Last year, on the occassion of world fisheries day, the AP government launched various schemes including YSR Matsyakara Bharosa for improving the lives of fishermen.

Also Read:AP CM YS Jagan Reveals Why Liquor Prices Were Hiked

Also Read: All You Need To Know About YSR Matsyakara Bharosa