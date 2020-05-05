AMARAVATI: The COVID-19 tally went up to 1,717 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday with 67 more cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 34 after a patient passed away in Krishna district. Of the new cases reported, 14 were said to be from Gujarat who came to the state.

The latest bulletin said 65 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the count to 589 so far.

Of the 67 new cases, 25 were from the hotbed Kurnool and 13 from Guntur.

Krishna district reported eight, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Anantapuramu two each and SPS Nellore one fresh case in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The bulletin said 28 patients had recovered and been discharged from COVID designated hospital in Kurnool, 13 in Guntur, 10 in Krishna and six in SPS Nellore.

Check Out the District-wise Table here: