KALINGAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted Rs 7.5 Crore funds for the protection of the Kalingapatnam coastline in Srikakulam district from future erosion due to floods. The beach, which is a prominent tourist attraction was washed away due to the Vamsadhara floods last year. Animal figurines and granite benches set up at a cost of Rs 50 Lakhs were destroyed last year in the month of August due to floods.

With these funds, groins will be built at the confluence of the Vamsadhara River and the beach near Matsyapalem village. Groin, in coastal engineering terminology are long, narrow structures built out into the water from a beach in order to prevent beach erosion under the influence of waves or floods approaching the beach at an angle. This will prevent the erosion caused during the floods, which occur every year in the months of July and August.

About one hundred acres of land, have already been submerged into the sea. If the same situation continues then K Matsyapalem and Bandaruvanipeta panchayats stand to disappear due to these floods.

This was also a cause of great worry to the fishermen who were worried about their livelihoods. YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasad Rao had assured the fishermen and the locals that the Government would take action to prevent coastal erosion.

The previous TDP government had also allowed encroachments, and shrimp ponds to be constructed illegally which was also a cause of the river to change route. Despite several authorities conducting surveys they were halted midway due to the local TDP leaders intervention. No action was taken despite several petitions made to the local representatives. They spoke of conducting surveys, but eventually no action was taken.

The people of the two panchayats thanked MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao for paving the way for the construction of groins at the erosion area.

The YSRPC MLA had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who constituted a high-level committee based on his request.

Former North Coast Chief Engineer Routhu Satyanarayana an expert in the field of Hydrology was appointed the head of the committee along with a three- member expert team. They conducted a detailed survey and in their observations said that the illegally built shrimp farms near Ampalam should be removed. The Lok Ayukta a few days ago also issued orders for clearing illegal encroachments near the river by May 15th.

