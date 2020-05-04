AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 67 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday morning, May 4, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 1,650. Till now, 524 people have completely recovered and were discharged from hospitals. For the past 24 hours, the AP government conducted testing on 10,292 samples out of which 67 tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been no fresh deaths and the number remains at 33 in the state. Currently, there are 1,093 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The state’s medical department released a health bulletin on Monday morning with a district-wise report on the number of positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 67 newly reported cases, Kurnool continues to maintain a worrisome trend with the highest number of cases at 25. While Guntur district reported 19 coronavirus positive cases, 12 cases were registered in Krishna, followed by Vishakapatnam with 6 new COVD-19 cases. Four cases were reported in Kadapa district. Chittoor has one case against its name.

Have a look at the district-wise cases, reported from across the state till date:

Table: