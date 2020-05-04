AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a decision to convert the 108 ambulances to Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances by equipping them with a modern medical instruments during emergency situations, especially during the COVID-19 times.

As part of this the ALS ambulances will be equipped with ventilators and other advanced medical instruments such as Defibrillator (cardiovascular rescuer) and pulsatile meter (blood oxygen control).



The state Government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently purchased 400 ambulances, out of which 104 ambulances will be converted into ALS ambulances. As a part of this, mobile ventilators are being purchased from an international medical appliance manufacturer-ResMed. All the 104 ALS ambulances will be operational within a month.

Girija Shankar, Commissioner of the Panchayati Raj Department said that AP government has released Rs 3.84 crore to provide special kits to 19,584 sanitation workers who were rendering their services in all the villages across the state. Each kit is said to cost around Rs. 3,000, where two pairs of uniforms, caps, two pairs of black gum shoes and a coat will be distributed to all the sanitation workers.

