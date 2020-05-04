AMARAVATI: As ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is drifting towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to stay on utmost guard and monitor the situation round-the-clock. YS Jagan directed the officials to constantly monitor the drift of the cyclonic storm. The chief minister held a review meeting with state officials at his camp office in Tadepalli.

YS Jagan advised the departments of electricity, revenue, civic affairs and medical to stay vigilant and maintain highest levels of preparedness to deal with any eventuality including the rescue and relief operations in districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. YS Jagan asked the authorities to put in place measures to prevent loss of life and ensure zero or minimal damage to properties under the impact of the approaching storm.

The chief minister ordered the officials to strictly enforce suspension of fishing activity across the sea waters of the state. Keeping in mind the damage the cyclone can cause to the agriculture sector, he asked the officials to speed up the process of crop procurement from farmers. “Immediate procurement of perishable crops from farmers and price stabilization of the farm produce in the market should be the priorities,” said YS Jagan.

Anti-COVID-19 Initiatives In The State

Speaking about the anti-COVID-19 measures, the Chief Minister directed officials to follow strict medical protocols in hospitals in all the Red Zones. YS Jagan inquired with the officials over the progress of COVID-19 testing in the state. Officials briefed the chief minister that on an average 2,345 tests were being conducted per every one million population in the state. Officials said that the state government conducted testing on 1,25,229 samples till now. They said that AP has reported 1,650 cases till date, out of which 524 people have completely recovered from the disease and were subsequently discharged.

Officials added that currently there are seven virology laboratories functioning in the state. He said that 3,245 Truenat machines are also pressed into service in 45 centres. The capacity to conduct tests per day in the state has increased from 6,000 to 10,000, said the officials.

The chief minister also asked for details about the implementation of Dr YSR telemedicine programme. He gave a clarion call for the strengthening of the scheme in the state. YS Jagan instructed the officials to make all key toll-free numbers related to telemedicine, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and agriculture available for the convenience of the people at village and ward secretariats.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister advised the officials to provide food and accommodation to all the migrant workers in the state. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Medical Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

Also Read: COVID-19: AP Govt Serves Immunity-Boosting Diet To Patients In Quarantine