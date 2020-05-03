VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Sunday issued weather warnings to several places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, that thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely to occur for the next two days.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool and Anantapur districts are likely be hit by heavy hailstorms, it said in the weather bulletin. APSDMA Commissioner appealed to people to stay indoors. Farmers, labourers, shepherds should immediately go to safe areas and ensure livestock safety during thunderstorms and lightening, he said.

List of places likely to be affected:

Srikakulam District: Meliyaputti, Pathapatnam,Tekkali, Nandiagm, Palasa, Sompeta, Kotabommali, Hiramandalam, Sarvakota, Kothuru, Bhamini, and Sithapeta mandals.

Vizianagaram District: Gummalakshmipuram, Kuruppam, Komarada, Pachipenta, Montada, Dathirajeru, Gnatyada, Ramabhadrapuram,Salur and Gajapathinagaram mandals.

Visakhapatnam District: Anantagiri, Araku valleym Devarapalli, Hukumpeta,paderu, Chidikada mandals.

Guntur District: Bollapalli, Veldurthi and Durgi mandals.

Kurnool District : Atmakur, Bundi Atmakur, Kothapalli, Oravakal, Halaharvi and Chippagiri mandals

