COVID-19 cases kept mounting in Kurnool district, touching 466 as local transmission of the virus continued unabated.

As per the latest health bulletin, 47 patients were discharged from hospitals in different districts and there was no fresh death reported in the state where the toll remained at 33. With this, the total number of those discharged in the state went up to 488 and the active cases undergoing treatment stands at 1,062.

