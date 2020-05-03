AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken another major decision towards prohibition, by increasing the cost of liquor by 25 percent, on Sunday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated this during a review meeting held in the Camp Office held at Tadepalli. The state government is taking effective measures towards the prohibition of liquor across the state and thus has increased the price by 25 percent. ''In the coming days, the number of shops will be also be further reduced,'' he said.

Following the guidelines of the Centre, physical distance should be maintained at liquor outlets, YS Jagan instructed officials.

This decision was taken shortly after the Indian government on Friday stated that liquor stores can open with certain restrictions, starting on May 4th. As per sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has now clarified that liquor stores will be allowed to open in both Orange and Green Zones (non containment zones ) in the country.

The Centre has also permitted liquor shops to open in non-containment areas of Red Zones as long as they are standalone shops and not part of a market complex or a shopping mall. States and Union Territories can choose to keep them shut as per their discretion.

It may be recollected that YS Jagan-led government has taken major steps towards liquor prohibition. The state government has reduced the number of bars by 40 per cent, as a first step towards banning the liquor. It has also fixed high and non-refundable registration charges of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh annual licence fee for areas which has population up to 50,000 to reduce the number of shops in the state.

