AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the borders, which might further spread the coronavirus.YS Jagan said that the relaxation is only for migrant labourers as per the Central guidelines.

Speaking during a review meeting held with the officials over the COVID-19 mitigation initiatives being implemented by the state government on Sunday, the Chief Minister advised the public to stay at the places where they were and not embark on any journey as the spread of the virus might increase. This exodus of people had led to huge rush near the state borders causing severe traffic jams.

He asked requested people not to come to the borders of the state and risk their own families. The migrant labour are being kept in quarantine camps and being provided food and basic essentials, he said. The Chief Minister clarified that it would be best if people stay where they were ( either in AP, Telangana or the other states) and this would be in the best interest in terms of their health and safety.

The spirit shown by the people in terms of fighting the corona battle is exceptional, he lauded. In the same way, he hoped that they would support the government in this battle by following the rules and suggestions to curtain the COVID-19 virus in the future as well.

