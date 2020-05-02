AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help in bringing back non-resident Indians (NRIs) of the state currently stranded in the Gulf countries due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.



The chief minister requested Jaishankar to make necessary arrangements for the evacuation and repatriation of Telugu expatriates currently stranded in countries like Kuwait and Dubai. YS Jagan sought to inform the foreign minister that the registration process for the return of the Indians has been initiated in Kuwait and Dubai. But most of the Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh are facing difficulties to fulfill the process of registration, the chief minister stated in his letter.

YS Jagan urged Jaishankar to direct the embassies of these countries to address the issues pertaining to registration and help the Telugu people have a hassle-free exit from those countries.

The AP CM also requested for the details of the Telugu expats who applied for registration so that state government can make necessary arrangements for their quarantine besides providing other facilities on their return.

